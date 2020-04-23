Advertisement

South Africa To Gradually Ease COVID-19 Lockdown After April 30 – President

Updated April 23, 2020
In this file photo taken on March 22, 2020 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) conducts a media briefing at the end of a meeting with various business leaders and political party leaders on matters relating to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Phill Magakoe / AFP
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said a five-week nationwide coronavirus lockdown would start slowly “easing” next month.

“We have accordingly decided that beyond Thursday the 30th of April, we should begin a gradual and phased recovery,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation.

“We will implement what we call a risk adjusted strategy through which we take a deliberate and cautious approach to the easing of current lockdown restrictions.”

 

