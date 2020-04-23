Sultan Announces Sighting Of Moon, Says Ramadan Fast Begins Friday

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has announced Friday 24th as the first day of the month of Ramadan.

The Sultan said reports from the National Moon sighting committee indicated that the moon has been sighted in several places across.

He therefore called all Muslims to commence the Ramadan Fast on Friday.

The Sultan urged all Muslim Ummahs across the country to pray fervently for the leadership of the nation, that they may be given the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the country appropriately.

He also asked that the Ummahs pray against the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.

He charged all Muslims to obey all the rules regarding social distancing and all etiquette regarding the COVID-19

The Sultans asked all Muslims to live in peace with all persons and also abide by the teachings of Islam through the period of Ramadan and beyond.