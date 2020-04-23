World Bank Projects Sharp Decline In 2020 Global Remittances By 20 Percent

Global remittances are projected to decline sharply by about 20 percent in 2020 due to the economic crisis induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown.

This is according to the World Bank in a statement on Wednesday, which added the projected fall, which would be the sharpest decline in recent history, is largely due to a fall in the wages and employment of migrant workers, who tend to be more vulnerable to loss of employment and wages during an economic crisis in a host country.

“Remittances to low and middle-income countries (LMICs) are projected to fall by 19.7 percent to $445 billion, representing a loss of a crucial financing lifeline for many vulnerable households.

“A fall in remittances affect families’ ability to spend on these areas as more of their finances will be directed to solve food shortages and immediate livelihoods needs.”

The statement also quoted World Bank Group President, David Malpass, who said that the remittances are a vital source of income and studies show that remittances alleviate poverty in lower- and middle-income countries, improve nutritional outcomes.

“Remittances are a vital source of income for developing countries. The ongoing economic recession caused by COVID-19 is taking a severe toll on the ability to send money home and makes it even more vital that we shorten the time to recovery for advanced economies.

“Remittances help families afford food, healthcare, and basic needs. As the World Bank Group implements fast, broad action to support countries, we are working to keep remittance channels open and safeguard the poorest communities’ access to these most basic needs.”

The World Bank said it is working with the G20 countries and the global community to reduce remittance costs and improve financial inclusion for the poor.