COVID-19: Abia Begins Contact Tracing Of Two Index Cases

The Abia State Government has begun tracing the 209 contacts of the two COVID-19 index cases recorded in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Commissioner for Information in the state, John Kalu, confirmed this development.

Kalu said the move is carried out by the State Rapid Response Team and medical protocol sub-committee of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19, in conjunction with the team from Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Umuahia.

The Commissioner noted that the exercise covers three Local Government Areas of the state – Ikwuano, Ukwa West and Umuahia North.

He explained that the state government has placed those traced in isolation, adding that team from World Health Organization (WHO) is providing support.

“Both index cases, who are above 70 years with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and left ventricular failure are stable and receiving care at the FMC isolation centre in Umuahia.

“One of the patients that was previously supported with oxygen is currently breathing well without any respiratory aid,” the statement partly read.

While maintaining that all the medical personnel involved in the management of the patients and their family members are currently in isolation, the Commissioner said some of their samples have already been collected for testing.

“We are awaiting results for the suspected case that is resident off Ikot Ekpene Road, Aba, and will inform appropriately as soon as the result returns from the NCDC testing facility,” he said.

Kalu, therefore, called on the residents of the state use their face masks, regularly wash their hands with soap under running water, use hand sanitizers, maintain social distancing and avoid leaving their houses except to buy food and drugs.