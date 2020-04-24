COVID-19 Index Case: Lalong Asks Plateau Residents Not To Panic

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has urged residents to remain calm following the confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

He made the appeal in a statement on Friday by the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Ninkong Lar Ndam.

Hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the index case of the disease in Plateau, Governor Lalong asked the residents not to panic.

He urged them to continue to imbibe good personal and respiratory hygiene, social distancing, and avoid crowded places and stay at home.

The governor also called on the residents to be vigilant and report any suspected case to the appropriate authorities.

He asked them to assist the government in enforcing the border closure directive which he said was one of the key measures adopted to curb the spread of the disease.

According to the health commissioner, the COVID-19 test was conducted on one suspected person who came into Jos, the state capital from Kano on Friday last week.

He said the patient was quarantined following his arrival and upon exhibiting symptoms, the nasal and oropharyngeal swab were taken and sent to the NVRI Vom Laboratory for COVID-19 testing.

“Sadly, the result which was released on Thursday, 23rd April 2020 returned positive, thereby making the patient the state index case.

“The patient has since been isolated and is a stable and good medical condition,” the statement said.

Ndam revealed that the State Surveillance Team immediately commenced contact tracing to investigate the case further and institute other public health measures to curb the spread of the disease in the state.