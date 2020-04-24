COVID-19 Lockdown: NLC Asks FG To Consider Plight Of Poor, Vulnerable Nigerians

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Federal Government to consider the plights of vulnerable and poor Nigerians.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said there are some Nigerians who depend on a meal per day for survival.

While lamenting the challenges posed by the virus following the closure of business activities globally, he asked the Federal Government to consider the welfare of the masses.

“We must be able to strike a balance at this point in time. If we are going to extend, we must put in place palliatives that must reach the poor of the poor.

“If there are no conditions or precedents that have been set that people can also conform with, those pronouncements will be violated at the end of the day. We don’t want that to happen, therefore we gave a clear picture of what needs to be done,” he said.

Speaking on the Social Investment Programme of the Federal Government, the NLC boss noted that the programme has not yielded the desired results.

According to him, “The current use of the Social Investment Platform has not delivered the desired results and, therefore it is a template that is not supposed to be used.”

Wabba also wants the government at all levels to ensure that the poorest in their midst who cannot afford a meal per day is well taken care of.

His remarks come shortly after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 108 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total infections to 981.

According to the NCDC, 78 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 14 in FCT, and 5 in Ogun state.

The country’s total deaths from the virus now stand at 31 while 197 have recovered.