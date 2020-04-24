Face Masks Meant To Prevent Asymptomatic People From Spreading Virus – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the use of face masks is to help those who are asymptomatic from spreading COVID-19.

In a tweet on its handle, Thursday, the NCDC, shared the guideline on the use of face masks.

“This provides guidance on the effective use of masks in non-healthcare settings,” the NCDC tweeted.

According to the agency, the use of face mask is primarily “to prevent those who

are infected but asymptomatic from spreading the virus. Masks have to be properly disposed of in waste bins. Improper handling and frequently touching masks can increase the risk of infection.”

The advisory added that “Improvised masks are also an option – as long as they are properly washed regularly. They can be made out of cloth or other materials.”

Also, the advisory called on older persons who are above 60 years, and those with ongoing respiratory conditions,to wear masks.

The NCDC in the guideline, noted that the use of face masks should be in addition with other safety measures.

“The wearing of face masks alone will not protect against COVID-19, but

must be combined with physical distancing, handwashing, respiratory

hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and other

advice from NCDC,” the body said.