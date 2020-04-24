IDP, Two Others Test Positive In Borno As Confirmed Cases Rise To 15

Three more cases have been confirmed in Borno State, one of which is an Internally Displaced Person.

The IDP was identified during contact tracing of an earlier confirmed case, and tracked to an Internally Displaced Camp where he lives and invited for isolation.

He was there after tested along side other samples taken which came back positive.

The High Powered Response Team for the Prevention And Control of Covid 19 in Borno made the revelation during the daily media briefing at the government house in Maiduguri.

145 close contacts of the three infected persons have been reached out to, and they are all under surveillance and in self isolation, according to the Commissioner of health.

Two persons that have manifested some symptoms have also been evacuated from Dikwa local government while 17 samples of close contacts of the index case have been brought from Pulka For testing.

Borno State on the second day of its lock down order recorded 95 per cent compliance, police say.

The Rapid Response Squad enforcing the order in the capital city, Maiduguri, says this was achieved because of the involvement of the traditional institution in sensitization of the populace.

The Congregational Jumaat prayers did not hold in any of the mosques in Maiduguri town, it is not clear if the order was observed in other parts of the state or not.