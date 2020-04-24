Kyari Played Role In Return Of $300m Abacha Loot, Says US Govt In Condolence Message

The United States Government has sent a condolence letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

In the condolence letter, the US government said the late Kyari played an important role in the repatriation of over $300 million stolen by former head of state, General Sani Abacha, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Mr Shehu said the message was sent by US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy.

“Kyari was a valued and respected interlocutor for the U.S. government and particularly for our leadership team in Abuja.

“We appreciate working with him on many important matters, including the return to the Nigerian people of over $300 million in funds stolen by Sani Abacha.

“He envisioned the funds going to three geographically disparate infrastructure projects as a way to unite Nigeria economically,” Nagy was quoted as saying in the message.

Kyari, one of President’s Buhari’s closest associates and Chief of Staff since 2015, died on Friday, April 17 after battling COVID-19 for more than two weeks.

In tributes to him, many described him as totally loyal to the President and tireless in ensuring that the President’s vision for the country becomes a reality.

The US Assistant Secretary also praised Kyari for his vision, adding that he tirelessly championed a solid and prosperous future for Nigeria.

“His dedication to this matter, to fighting corruption, and to countless other investments and policies for the future of Nigeria will leave a lasting impact on your country,” Nagy added in the condolence message.

The US government commiserated with the government and people of Nigeria as well as Kyari’s family and pledged to support Nigeria in the fight against COVID-19.