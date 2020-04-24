Plateau Records Index Case Of Coronavirus

Plateau State has recorded its index case of coronavirus (COVID-19), about two months after the first infection of the disease was reported in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the first case of the disease in the state on Thursday.

In a late-night tweet, the health agency noted that the infection in Plateau was among the 108 new COVID-19 cases reported across the country.

As at 11:30 pm 23rd April, cases by state: Lagos-582

FCT-133

Kano-73

Ogun-29

Katsina-21

Osun-20

Oyo-17

Edo-17

Borno-12

Kwara-11

Akwa Ibom-11

Kaduna-9

Gombe-9

Bauchi-8

Delta-6

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1

Adamawa-1

Plateau-1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 23, 2020

This brings to 981 the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria as the NCDC has tested no fewer than 7,153 samples.

Seventy-eight of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 14 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), five in Ogun, four in Gombe, three in Borno, two in Akwa Ibom and one in Kwara State.

According to the NCDC, the new infection reported in Plateau now brings to 26, the total number of states that have recorded at least a case of COVID-19 – excluding the FCT.

Nigeria also recorded three new fatalities on Thursday, raising the nation’s total death toll from 28 reported on Wednesday to 31.

However, no new patient was discharged from the treatment facilities across the country as the number of those who have recovered remained 197.

See the case summary of COVID-19 in Nigeria as of April 23 below:

Total Samples Tested > 7153 Total Confirmed cases 981 Discharged 197 Death 31