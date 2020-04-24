Police Kill Two Notorious Bandits, Arrest 10 Suspected Kidnappers In Katsina

Police in Katsina state have gunned down two notorious bandits and arrested ten suspected kidnappers across five Local Government Areas in the state.

Before meeting their Waterloo on Thursday, the criminals were reportedly responsible for terrorising innocent citizens of the affected LGAs comprising Batsari, Faskari, Charanchi and Dutsinma including the Katsina metropolitan area.

READ ALSO: Female Police Officer Shot Dead By Sergeant In Rivers

In a press briefing held before the command headquarters on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah told reporters that one AK 49 rifle with five rounds of ammunition, unregistered Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, charms and the sum of N6,465 Naira were discovered in possession of the two bandits killed by the police.

Meanwhile, the command according to the police spokesman arrested one Sa’ad Yahaya who had allegedly attacked his father while asleep and robbed him the sum of 435 thousand naira.