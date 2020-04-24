‘We Are Encouraged’, Sanwo-Olu Says As Lagos Discharges Another 10 COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos state government has discharged another 10 COVID-19 patients, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Friday.

In a tweet via his verified handle, Sanwo-Olu said the patients include three females and seven males.

Three of the 10 are foreigners.

The number of COVID-19 cases have been rising in recent days as testing has increased, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

On Thursday, the state recorded 78 new cases, bringing its total number to 582.

However, the number of discharged cases in the state have now risen to 117.

“Even with the number of cases rising, we are happy to celebrate our success stories because they show that a positive #COVID19 case isn’t necessarily a case of doom and gloom,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added that “we are encouraged by these discharged cases and the support we have received from the citizens of the state in the battle against #COVID19 but I urge us all not to relent because it is imperative that we win.

“Remember to practice great personal hygiene and join our #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask whenever you are in public. Social distancing is still very key in stopping the spread and we must #StayHomeStaySafe to #SaveLives.”