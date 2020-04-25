COVID-19: There Are Several Natural Therapies That We Need To Investigate – Abayomi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the Federal Government continues to make efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 and even find a lasting solution to the pandemic, there’s a possibility that traditional medicine could be the way to go.

In Lagos State which has become the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has hinted that investigations will be carried out in that regard.

Abayomi, who was a guest on Channels TV’s Sunrise Saturday, noted that the state is pushing very hard to explore traditional medication.

He said this while explaining some tips on how to recover from the flu or even the COVID-19.

“Of course, you can support yourself with a good diet, good food and lots of natural therapies and that’s one thing that we are pushing very hard in Lagos – our traditional medicine,” the commissioner said.

“We have a traditional medicine board, a traditional medicine research committee and I believe that there are several natural therapies that we need to investigate”.

Another important remedy according to the commissioner is adequate sleep.

“One of the best ways to raise your immune system is sleep. As the body rests, it allows the immunity to do its job.

“If you get sick with the flu or with Coronavirus, the best thing is to stay in bed and get lot of rest and allow your body’s energy to be consumed by the immune system which is trying to do the curing,” he explained.

With the traditional remedies, however, Abayomi raised concerns that issues such as deforestation and a destroyed ecosystem, may have limited the nation’s ability to explore the option of herbs.

“We have a whole ecosystem of plants and herbs, if we haven’t destroyed them all by our wanton deforestation, we would have access to a lot of therapies from the environment that we could test out.

“Destroying the ecosystem is what’s causing these zoonotic events and its depriving us of our natural heritage to find traditional solutions to these problems,” he said.