Giroud Extends Chelsea Contract Until June 2021

Updated April 25, 2020
Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud celebrates after Chelsea's English midfielder Ross Barkley (unseen) scored his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October 7, 2018.
Chelsea’s French striker Olivier Giroud celebrates after Chelsea’s English midfielder Ross Barkley (unseen) scored his team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October 7, 2018. Glyn KIRK / AFP

 

Chelsea have triggered the option to extend France striker Olivier Giroud’s contract by a year until June 2021, a source said Saturday.

Giroud, 33, signed for Chelsea in winter 2018 from cross-city rivals Arsenal.

The 33-year-old has scored 39 goals in 97 appearances for France, making him his country’s third-highest goalscorer behind Michel Platini (41) and Thierry Henry (51), and the striker will be vying for a spot at next year’s European Championship.

 

