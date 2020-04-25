BREAKING: Lagos State Records Another Death From COVID-19

Lagos State has recorded another death from the COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 19.

The State Ministry of Health disclosed this via Twitter on Saturday, hours after an additional 80 cases of the Coronavirus were confirmed in the state.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had announced on Friday that there were 114 new cases in the country.

Of the 114 cases, Lagos has 80, Gombe has 21, while the FCT has five.

Two cases each were recorded in Zamfara and Edo, while Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto have one case each.

With these new infections, Nigeria’s total cases now stand at 1,095, out of which 208 cases have been discharged while 32 deaths have been recorded.

Also, as of Friday, the worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 193,930, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT.

More than 2,770,750 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 736,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 50,360 with 884,004 infections. At least 81,338 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most affected country with 25,969 deaths and 192,994 confirmed infections.

It is followed by Spain with 22,524 fatalities and 219,764 confirmed infections, France with 22,245 deaths and 159,828 infections and Britain with 19,506 deaths and 143,464 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,632 deaths and 82,804 cases, just six since Thursday.

Since Thursday 1900 GMT, Sierra Leone announced its first death caused by the virus.

Europe has listed 1,329,695 cases and 119,211 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 927,543 cases with 52,689 deaths, Asia 188,320 cases with 7,664 deaths, the Middle East 146,298 cases with 6,122 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 142,389 cases with 6,815 deaths. Africa lists 28,542 cases with 1,326 deaths and Oceania 7,964 cases with 103 deaths.