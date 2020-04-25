Advertisement
Police Arrest Alleged Killers Of Kidnap Victims In Edo
The police in Edo State have arrested some members of a kidnap gang who allegedly kidnapped and killed two men who were returning to Lagos State from the eastern part of the country early in January 2020.
The suspects were arrested on Friday and subsequently have led the police and accompanying vigilante groups to the scene of the crime within a forest in Ahor community off the Benin-Lagos by-pass on the outskirts.
Details later…
