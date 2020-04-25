Vibez: Remembering Da Grin, Burna Boy’s Global Collabo, Celebrating With Davido + More

April the 22nd, marked 10 years since the Nigerian music industry lost a legend, Olaitan Olaonipekun, popularly known as Da Grin.

This week on Vibez, we look at how Nigerian rap and music lovers took a trip down memory lane as they reminisced over the death of the one who is said to have revolutionised indigenous rap in the country.

We also talk about yet another win in the fight against the COVID-19, donations and even Burna Boy’s global collaboration and more.

Vibez is your weekly recap of stories from the world of showbiz.

Also, remember to stay safe and stay home.