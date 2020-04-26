33 New Cases Of COVID-19 Recorded In Lagos

Thirty-three (33) new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lagos on April 25, 2020.

In a statement via social media, the State’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi confirmed the new cases, adding that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos now stands at 703.

The Commissioner also noted that one COVID-19 case previously confirmed in Lagos have been transferred to Ondo State.

The total transferred cases now sits at 14, 6 additional fully recovered COVID-19 patients; 3 females and 3 males have been discharged from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facility.

Professor Abayomi further revealed that the latest recovery brings total number of discharged COVID-19 patients in Lagos to 123.

