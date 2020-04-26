45-Year-Old Man And His Son Arrested For Killing A Herdsman In Ogun

A 45-year-old man, Kolese Womiloju and his 25-year-old son Taiwo Womiloju of Gbagba Elewure village in Odeda local government area of Ogun state have been arrested for conspiracy and murder of one Abubakar Sidi Usman a 32-year-old herdsman, on the 22nd of April 2020.

The suspects were arrested following a report by one Usman Bello who reported at Odeda divisional headquarters that the deceased who was his younger brother and has a cattle settlement at Gbagba Elewure village has gone missing. Upon his report, s search party was organised for him.

Later in the evening, the deceased corpse was found in an abandoned well in the nearby bush where he was thrown into after killing him.

The DPO Odeda division, CSP Ajayi Williams led his detectives to the scene where the victim was seen with a deep matchet cut all over his body.

Having confirmed that the deceased was murdered in cold blood, the DPO and his men commenced an intelligence based investigation into the case which led to the arrest of the father and his son who also live in the same village with the victim.

On interrogation, they both confessed to the killing of the deceased because they saw him grazing his cows around their farm.

They stated further that the deceased was warned to take his cattle away from the area and when he refused, he was beaten with a charmed ring which made him to be unconscious after which he was matcheted to death.

He was then dragged to an abandoned well about one kilometer to the place and dumped there.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered that the suspects be transferred to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

The CP also warned that those who are in the habit of taking laws into their own hands will not find it easy with the command because jungle justice has no place in our laws.