COVID-19: Minister Asks Wealthy Nigerians To Support FG With Palliatives

Channels Television  
Updated April 26, 2020
File photo of the FCT minister, Muhammad Bello

 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Muhammad Bello has asked wealthy individuals and philanthropists to assist the FCT with palliatives in order to ease the suffering of the masses.

Bello made this appeal in Abuja while receiving a donation of food items and other personal protective equipment from the Lebanese Embassy in Nigeria.

He explained that such assistance will help to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the livelihood of vulnerable people resident in the nation’s capital.

The Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Houssam Diab while making the donation of  6000 bags of 5kg rice, 600 bags 50kg flour and 500 cartons of noodles, insisted that it is their responsibility to assist the Federal Government in fighting the virus.



