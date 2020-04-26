COVID-19: My Govt Is Committed To This Fight – Governor Matawalle

The Zamfara State Governor, Dr Bello Matawalle, says his government is committed to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet on his handle, late Saturday, Gov Matawalle admitted that the pandemic, which he described as “an invisible enemy,” has posed a serious challenge to mankind.

He, therefore, urged residents of Zamfara State to observe all safety measures rolled out by the relevant agencies of government and pray harder to defeat the virus.

“Since December 2019,” he said, “humanity has been challenged by an invisible enemy. An enemy that infiltrates our state on the 1st day of our holiest month!

“My Gov’t is committed to this fight & I believe our diligent citizens will observe safety rules & pray harder to defeat this enemy!”

Zamfara State on Saturday confirmed two cases of COVID-19 following tests conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Already, the state has purchased 12 ventilators and 20, 000 test kits for its COVID-19 isolation centres.