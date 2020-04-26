COVID-19: Suspected Case Who Escaped From Ondo Hospital Returns

A man who is suspected to be positive for coronavirus who escaped from the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo, has returned to the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Oluwole Ige made this disclosure in Ondo town.

He said the patient has shown symptoms of the disease, stressing that his report is still being expected.

His words, “I can tell you that the patient has returned to the hospital. We are on top of the situation. He is still a suspected case.

“We are waiting for the result of the test conducted for him and two others.”

Meanwhile, while the rumour broke out yesterday evening, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro the debunked incident.

The suspected patient was said to have absconded from the Hospital Complex in Ondo town on Saturday.

The patient was said to have been on admission at the Accident and Emergency unit of the of the Hospital.