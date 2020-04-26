COVID-19: Zamfara Traces 25 Contacts Of Two Index Cases, Closes Borders

The Zamfara State Government on Sunday said it is tracing 25 people who had contact with the two index cases that was discovered on Friday.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, one of the index cases is a male attendant at a petrol station in Gusau, the state capital.

The second case is a female trader who travels frequently to Lagos was said to have isolated herself after returning from her last trip before she felt sick and later confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Governor Bello Matawale has ordered the immediate closure of all the borders across the state with no vehicle allowed to come in or go out from the state.

The governor also inspected the Infectious Disease Isolation Center that has been equipped with ventilators, PCR machines and thousands of rapid test strips for the testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Governor Matawalle also advised the people of the state to abide by the safety measures and guidelines that were stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in order to contain further spread of the virus.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to curbing the virus, stressing that the government on its part will do everything to ensure that the disease is contained.