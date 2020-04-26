Imo Records Index Case Of Coronavirus

Imo State has recorded its first case of coronavirus – more than eight weeks after the index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Nigeria.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which confirmed 87 new infections across the country.

In an early-morning tweet on Sunday, the health agency noted that 14 more COVID-19 patients recovered and have been discharged.

However, the fatality figure has increased following the death of three more patients.

Of the new confirmed cases, the NCDC said 33 new infections were reported in Lagos while Borno recorded 18 more cases.

Other states with new infections included Osun – 12, Katsina – nine, Kano – four, Ekiti – four, Edo – three, and Bauchi – three.

This brings to 1,182 the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria with 222 patients discharged and 35 deaths, as of 11:55pm on April 25.

As at 11:55pm 25th April Lagos-689

FCT-138

Kano-77

Ogun-35

Osun-32

Gombe-30

Katsina-30

Borno-30

Edo-22

Oyo-18

Kwara-11

Akwa Ibom-11

Bauchi-11

Kaduna-10

Ekiti-8

Ondo-4

Delta-6

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Zamfara-2

Sokoto-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Adamawa-1

Plateau-1

Imo-1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has signed into law the bill on Coronavirus Disease and Other Dangerous Infectious Diseases and Related Matters in the state.

He explained that the legislation was important in the state government’s continuous effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Imo.

The governor assented to the bill at the Government House in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

He stressed that it has become necessary to give legal backing to all precautionary measures put in place by the government as a result of the COVID-19 threat has posed in Nigeria and other countries.

According to Governor Uzodinma, it is now a criminal offence in Imo if anyone is found violating the directives and orders of the state government on the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the disease.

Such measures include violating the curfew and lockdown, social gathering, social distancing, and approved hygiene practices.

See the case summary of COVID-19 in Nigeria as of April 25 below:

Total Samples Tested > 10061 Total Confirmed cases 1182 Discharged 222 Death 35