Katsina Records Nine New Cases Of COVID-19

Katsina state has recorded nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 30.

Of the nine fresh confirmed cases, Daura and Katsina Local Government Areas have four cases each with Dutsinma Local Government Area topping the list.

With this development, Katsina state now has a total of 30 cases of COVID-19 patients with 29 active cases and 1 death.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Intra, Inter State Movement Of People And Vehicles Remains Banned – Niger Govt

Governor Aminu Masari disclosed this on Sunday during a press briefing at the General Muhammadu Buhari House Katsina.

He said a total of 287 samples have been collected and sent to the National Center For Disease Control (NCDC) last night.

To this end, a total of seven Local Government Areas in the state are currently under lockdown. These include: Daura, Dutsinma, Katsina, Batagarawa, Jibia, Mani and Safana Local Government Areas.