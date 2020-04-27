Abia To Arrest, Prosecute Residents Not Wearing Face Masks In Public

The Abia State government has warned residents against going out of their homes without wearing face masks.

In a statement on Monday, the Commissioner for Information in the state, John Kalu, explained that using face masks was important to curb the spread of COVID-19 after the state confirmed two cases recently.

He insisted that residents found not wearing face masks in public places would be arrested and prosecuted without delay.

As extra measures to fight COVID-19, the state government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in addition to the existing lockdown.

Kalu said this followed reports of people coming into Abia from neighbouring states for commercial activities at night and later sneak out at dawn.

According to him, this poses a major infection risk to the people of Abia and must be stopped forthwith.

The commissioner also revealed that the government has traced 236 contacts of the index cases who have been placed in isolation and under surveillance.

He, however, noted that a total of 132 people who had contact with the index cases have yet to be found.

Read the full statement below: