Governor Sanwo-Olu Announces Discharge Of 15 Former COVID-19 Patients

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the discharge of 15 former COVID-19 patients.

This is according to a tweet by Mr Gawat Jubril, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media.

The tweet reads: “FLASH: The Incident Commander of the #COVID19Lagos and Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced the discharge of 15 persons (11 females, 4 males) at the isolation centers in the State .. Total recoveries in the State is now 138.”



