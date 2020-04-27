Advertisement

Four More States Record Index Cases Of COVID-19

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated April 27, 2020
(FILE) A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during a community testing exercise as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

 

Four more states have recorded index cases of coronavirus, raising the figure of states that have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19 in the country.

They are Taraba in the North-East, Kebbi in the North-West, Ebonyi in the South-East, and Bayelsa in the South-South.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in an early-morning tweet on Monday.

 

It revealed that Taraba recorded six cases of COVID-19, while Kebbi, Ebonyi, and Bayelsa recorded one infection each.

The index cases were part of the 91 new infections announced by the health agency in its latest update on the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Other states where new cases were reported include Lagos – 43, Kaduna – five, Gombe – five; the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – three.

The rest are Bauchi – three, Ondo – three, Oyo – three, Edo – three, Rivers – three, Osun – two, Sokoto – eight, and Akwa Ibom – one.

This brings the figure of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country to 1,273, with the death toll also rising to 40 while 239 people have been discharged.

A total of 32 states, and the FCT have recorded at least one case of COVID-19 while the NCDC also revealed that four states recorded new deaths.

They are Osun – two, Oyo – one, Rivers – one, and Katsina – one.

See the case summary of COVID-19 in Nigeria as of April 26 below:

Total Samples Tested> 10918
Total Confirmed cases1273
Discharged239
Death40
States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Active CasesNo. DischargedNo of Deaths
Lagos73158412819
Abuja FCT141103353
Kano777601
Ogun352951
Gombe353500
Osun3414182
Katsina302442
Borno302802
Edo251483
Oyo211092
Akwa Ibom12291
Kaduna15960
Bauchi14860
Sokoto101000
Kwara11920
Ekiti8521
Ondo8620
Delta6501
Rivers6222
Taraba6600
Abia2200
Enugu2020
Niger2200
Jigawa2200
Zamfara2200
Benue1100
Anambra1010
Adamawa1100
Plateau1100
Imo1100
Bayelsa1100
Ebonyi1100
Kebbi1100
Total127399423940


