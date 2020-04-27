Kano Deaths: PDP Calls For Investigation, Asks Buhari To Visit

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded an immediate investigation into the mass death recorded in Kano State, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to visit the state.

The party said its call is predicated on conflicting reports emanating from Kano State on the cause of the sudden deaths particularly at this time that the nation is battling with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

PDP also criticised the state governor Abdullahi Ganduje for allegedly failing to take appropriate measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus or whatever medical situation that is causing the deaths.

“Our party holds that the situation in Kano demands an immediate Presidential visit and investigation at a very high level.

“Those dying in Kano are Nigerians and must not be abandoned. The development deserves utmost Presidential attention to avoid further escalation.

“It is even more ludicrous that Governor Ganduje chose to politicise the health issues in his state by resorting to unnecessary denials and pecuniary concerns.

“Such an anti-people approach to governance is always symptomatic of leadership that did not emanate from the mandate of the people.

“Our party, therefore, calls on Nigerians to hold Governor Ganduje and his APC administration responsible for the development in Kano State which had worsened due to the failure of both Kano state and the Federal Government to promptly investigate and contain the situation.

“Consequently, the PDP charges President Buhari to immediately wade in and arrest the situation in Kano without any further delay,” the statement read in part.

Dr Sabitu Shuaibu, the Deputy Coordinator Kano State COVID-19 response, in an interview on Channels Television special COVID-19 programme revealed on Friday that over 640 citizens have died under mysterious circumstances in the last one week.