Advertisement

More Than Three Million People Now Infected With COVID-19 Worldwide

Channels Television  
Updated April 27, 2020
view shows crosses in the so-called Campo 87 area where some 60 unclaimed bodies, of people who died from coronavirus, have been burried so far by the municipality at the Maggiore cemetery in Milan on April 23, 2020, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Miguel MEDINA / AFP
A view shows crosses in the so-called Campo 87 area where some 60 unclaimed bodies, of people who died from coronavirus, have been buried so far by the municipality at the Maggiore cemetery in Milan on April 23, 2020. Miguel MEDINA / AFP

 

More than three million cases of coronavirus have been officially registered across the world, with nearly 80 percent in Europe and the United States, according to a tally by AFP at 2050 GMT Monday using official figures.

At least 3,003,344 infections have been detected, including 209,388 deaths, mostly in Europe where there are 1,393,779 cases and 126,233 deaths.

The United States, the country where the pandemic is progressing the most rapidly, has 980,008 cases including 55,637 deaths.

The number of detected cases is believed to represent only a fraction of the true number of infections because most countries carry out only limited testing.

 

AFP



More on Coronavirus

Global Stock Markets Rise As Governments Ease COVID-19 Lockdowns

Kano Lab Will Start Working Today, NCDC DG Assures Residents

COVID-19: Buhari Places Kano On Lockdown For Two Weeks

Governor Sanwo-Olu Announces Discharge Of 15 Former COVID-19 Patients

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement