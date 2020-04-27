Advertisement

Three COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Akwa Ibom

Channels Television  
Updated April 27, 2020

Police Arrest 10 Suspects For Political Violence In Akwa Ibom

 

Three COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the isolation facilities at the Ibom specialist hospital in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

This followed the confirmation of their negative status by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, who met with the discharged patients as they left the hospital, gave the assurance that the state will not relent in ensuring that COVID-19 is contained in the state.

He noted that two grade four laboratories for COVID-19 testing are now at an advanced stage.

Akwa Ibom state has a total of 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



More on Local

Borno Missing COVID-19 Patients Found, Taken To Isolation Center

COVID-19: Lockdown Is Necessary To Curb Spread Of Virus, Says Minister

SGF Calls For Unity, Says COVID-19 Fight Is For All Nigerians

COVID-19: Taraba Commences Contact Tracing Of Index Cases

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement