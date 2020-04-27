Three COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Akwa Ibom

Three COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the isolation facilities at the Ibom specialist hospital in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

This followed the confirmation of their negative status by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, who met with the discharged patients as they left the hospital, gave the assurance that the state will not relent in ensuring that COVID-19 is contained in the state.

He noted that two grade four laboratories for COVID-19 testing are now at an advanced stage.

Akwa Ibom state has a total of 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.