Bauchi State Records 11 New COVID-19 Cases

Bauchi State has recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 25.

This was announced by the state Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

The development represents the first time more than three cases would be recorded by the state in a day since it confirmed its index case more than a month ago.

According to the Health Ministry, of the 25 confirmed cases in the state, six have recovered and have been discharged, leaving 19 active cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has, however, yet to provide an update on the new cases in the state.

As of Monday, when the NCDC last provided an update, Bauchi had 14 confirmed cases.