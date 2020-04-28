Advertisement

National Assembly Resumes Plenary After COVID-19 Recess

Channels Television  
Updated April 28, 2020
A file photo of the National Assembly complex in Abuja. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

 

Members of the National Assembly have resumed plenary after about five weeks of recess over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives chambers returned to the Assembly complex in Abuja on Tuesday after they went on break as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

In the upper house, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, led the lawmakers into the chamber after which plenary started at about 10:30am as soon as the lawmakers were seated.

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the senators were asked to maintain social distance inside the chamber by giving a space of two seats between themselves.

Shortly after the proceedings began, the Senate went into a closed-door session.

Similarly, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, led the lawmakers into the chamber of the House for plenary.

More to follow…



