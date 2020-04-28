COVID-19: Adamawa Imposes Two Weeks Lockdown

As precautionary measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus, the Adamawa State Government has imposed another 14-day lockdown in the state.

This follows the confirmation of an index case of a returnee from Kano on April 16 who tested positive for the virus.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the state government described the decision to lock down the state as a painful one.

The government, however, noted that it is left with no choice but to impose the lockdown in the overall interest of saving lives and containing the spread of the virus.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri also called on residents of the state to cooperate with efforts made by his administration in tackling the virus.