COVID-19: Buhari Assures Infected Frontline Workers Of FG’s Support

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured frontline workers infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) of the support of the Federal Government.

He gave the assurance in his broadcast to the nation on Monday in Abuja, his third since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

“I wish to once again, commend the frontline workers across the country who, on a daily basis, risk everything to ensure we win this fight,” the President said.

He added, “For those who got infected in the line of duty, rest assured that government will do all it takes to support you and your families during this exceedingly difficult period.

“I will also take this opportunity to assure you all that your safety, wellbeing, and welfare remain paramount to our Government.”

President Buhari also recognised the support of the traditional rulers, the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, and other prominent religious and community leaders in the fight against COVID-19.

According to him, the cooperation and support from them have significantly contributed to the successes the country has recorded so far.

The President, however, urged them to continue to create awareness on the seriousness of the coronavirus among their followers and communities and appealed to them to comply strictly with public health advisories.

He thanked the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Presidential Task Force for their hard work, saying success would be achieved through the collaboration.

President Buhari extended his appreciation to corporate organisations, philanthropists, the UN system, the European Union, friendly nations, the media, and other partners that have taken up the responsibility of supporting the government’s response.

He commended Nigerians for their patience and cooperation during the difficult and challenging period and assured them that the government would continue to take all necessary measures to protect the lives and livelihoods of citizens and residents in the country.