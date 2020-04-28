COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Frees 162 Inmates From Correctional Centre

The Kaduna State Government has ordered the release of 162 inmates spread across different Correctional Centres in the state as part of efforts to decongest the centres and halt the spread of coronavirus among inmates.

A statement issued on Tuesday disclosed that 72 of the inmates were pardoned by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, while 90 inmates were released on bail by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Muhammadu Bello.

Governor El-Rufai appealed to the released inmates to make use of their freedom to engage in useful ventures and avoid anything that could lead them to crime.

In response, the Controller of Corrections in charge of the Kaduna Command, Sanusi Dan-Musa, thanked the governor for the gesture.

He urged the freed inmates to be of good conduct and to ensure they are productive and of positive impact on society.

The development comes just days after the state government announced a 30-day lockdown, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19.