COVID-19: Lagos, Kano Order Face Masks From Cross River

Thelma Eneji  
Updated April 28, 2020
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade speaks inspecting the production of masks at the state’s Garment Factory in Calabar.

 

Cross River State Government has received purchasing orders from the governments of Lagos and Kano States to supply nose masks.

Governor Ben Ayade disclosed this on Monday while inspecting the production of masks at the state’s Garment Factory in Calabar.

Lagos requested for one million pieces while Kano demanded another 100,000 pieces to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor noted that the garment factory is well-positioned to supply cloth mask of global standard to all states in the country even as he seeks nationwide patronage.

Ayade who further stated that the use of facemask will help in curbing the spread of the COVID-19, also maintained that his different choices of cloth mask is not just for fashion and aesthetics but to raise awareness on the use of nose mask even among the elites.

The Governor also made a pledge donation of 50,000 masks to all neighbouring states comprising of Akwa Ibom, Benue, Ebonyi as well as supporting Lagos with 100,000 pieces and Kano with 50,000 pieces as a reward for their purchase and patronage.

He, however, asked the Federal Government to support the state in order to export masks to other African countries as a measure to check COVID-19 spread.



