COVID-19: Nigeria Will Overcome Difficulties Caused By Dwindling Revenue – Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has assured Nigerians that the country will overcome the economic challenges facing the nation as a result of dwindling revenue from crude oil sales.

Lawan stated this while delivering a welcome speech to lawmakers who have just resumed from a five-week recess as part of the National Assembly’s effort to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19 disease.

According to him, the decision of the upper chamber to reconvene from recess was “to enable us (Senate) to sustain work on solutions and to ensure that the health crisis does not create further problems that might be much more difficult to deal with.”

The Senate President also expressed concern that the pandemic has affected the 2020 budget, not just because of falling oil prices, but also because it has forced a reduction in economic activities, leading to an enormous loss of revenue.

He stated that the National Assembly had a series of engagements with the Executive Arm of government on areas of adjustments for a more realistic implementation of the budget.

“We are confident that we shall soon overcome this crisis, like previous health emergencies. All hands will, however, have to be on deck to register a quicker and more resounding success,” the Senate President assured.

He, however, lamented over the thousands of lives that have been lost across the world, urging lawmakers to educate their constituents on the importance of social distancing, personal hygiene, and the need to avoid large gatherings.

“We have also lost many of our dear compatriots. One of them is the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari. We condole with President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR) on this painful loss, just as we mourn other citizens who have died because of the disease,” he said.

“Citizens need to comply with measures like use of facial mask and reduction in movements until the virus is gone.

“It is also important we educate them on the guidelines and protocols of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on reporting suspected cases.

“The task before us is imperative and the responsibility of the legislator is even more important because of our closeness to the people,” the Senate President added.