COVID-19: Senate Adjourns Plenary Indefinitely

The Senate has adjourned plenary indefinitely following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

This was announced by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan during plenary on Tuesday.

The Senate President also told lawmakers that the Upper Chamber will reconvene when there are urgent matters to be legislated upon.

Before adjourning, the lawmakers recommended that the Federal Government rejig the strategy and structures for the response to the pandemic to ensure better coordination between Federal, state, and local governments as well as the private sector.

They are also asking the Executive to fast track the submission of the revised MTEF, FSP, and 2020 budget to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

At the House of Representatives, lawmakers have resolved to hold plenary at least once every week until the COVID-19 lockdown order is lifted.

The lawmakers took the decision following a motion raised by Abubakar Fulata at the resumed plenary on Tuesday.

Fulata sponsored the motion entitled “Regulating Plenary Sittings in the Period of COVID-19 Pandemic and Lockdown”, pursuant to Order One, Rule 1 (2) of the Standing Orders of the House.

He noted that the House had adjourned plenary for a period of two weeks to enable members to enlighten their constituents on the dangers of coronavirus (COVID-19).