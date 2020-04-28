VIDEO: Trump Speaks With Buhari, ‘To Send Ventilators’ – Lai Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday had a phone conversation with United States President Donald Trump.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump at the request of the American President.

“The conversation centred on Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 pandemic.”

READ ALSO: Reps To Probe Legality Of Chinese Nationals In Nigeria For Repatriation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mohammed revealed that the conversation of both leaders centred on the efforts of the Nigerian government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

As of April 26, 2020, Nigeria has reported a total of 1,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with its death toll at 40.

The US, on the other hand, has recorded hundreds of thousands of infections while no fewer than 56,000 people are said to have died, with the was cases reported in New York.

According to the information minister, President Buhari used the opportunity of the phone conversation to brief the American leader on the steps Nigeria was taking to contain the spread of the disease.

He noted that Trump, on his part, declared his country’s support for Nigeria and promised to support the government’s effort with ventilators.

Mohammed said, “President Trump assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.

“President Trump also extends his best regards to the people of Nigeria.”