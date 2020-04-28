COVID-19: Yobe University Commences Production Of Face Masks

Yobe State University has commenced the production of face masks for its staff, the neighbouring communities and for the Committee on COVID-19 in the state, as part of its social responsibility against the spread of coronavirus.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Mala Daura who displayed the products to Channels Television, said the face masks were locally produced by the Departments of Microbiology and Biological sciences.

According to him, the locally made face masks are affordable and can be washed with detergents compared to the imported ones.

He explained that the university has the capacity to produce face masks that can go round the state if funds are made available to the university, especially now that the Federal Government has ordered for compulsory use.

The institution had earlier produced and distributed hand sanitizers to staff and some villages in Damaturu, the state capital.