COVID-19: Kano Almajiri Returnees Among New Cases – Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that five Almajiri children that were repatriated from Kano recently are among those who tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

There are 15 COVID-19 confirmed cases in Kaduna State, six of them have been discharged while nine active cases are still being treated at the state Infectious Disease Control Center.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Amina Baloni confirmed the new cases, following the earlier announcement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night.

Baloni said the contacts of the new cases were being traced so that they could be monitored and tested if they met the case definition.

According to her, the new patients have been moved to the Infectious Diseases Control Centre (IDCC), the state’s premier isolation centre.

Meanwhile, all the returnee Almajiri children from Kano who showed no symptoms have been quarantined upon their return for 14 days in line with NCDC protocols and guidelines.