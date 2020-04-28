Jigawa Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases, Extends Lockdown

Jigawa has reported two new cases of the deadly COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to four.

Governor Badaru Abubakar announced this in a press briefing at the State Government house in the capital, Dutse, on Tuesday.

The Governor then announced a lockdown in three additional local governments.

According to the Governor, one of the new cases is from Gujungu town in Taura local government, while the other is from Birninkudu local government but works in Gumel local government

Meanwhile, the index case that was transferred from the state to Kano has tested negative but will only be discharged after testing negative for the second time.

“On the positive note, the two patients on admission are doing well and indeed the result of the index case transferred from Kano returned negative which is an encouraging sign of progress,” the Governor said.

“Once the second test becomes negative, the patient would be discharged.

“On the flip side of the coin, however, the results from Abuja returned two samples positive, one from Gujungu in Taura Local Government, and the other in Birninkudu but working in Gumel.

“As it was applied in Kazaure, it has become imperative to also lockdown Gujungu, Birninkudu and Gumel for one from Thursday 30 April at 12 midnight to allow for contact tracing and sample collections in the areas.”