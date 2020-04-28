Lagos Judiciary Issues Guidelines On Remote Court Sitting

Lagos State Judiciary has issued practice directions to guide remote hearing of court cases in the state.

The guidelines were contained in an e-copy of the practice directions which was signed by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, and made available to Channels Television on Tuesday.

The Chief Judge said this decision was necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure that cases are heard and disposed of urgently where applicable.

The Chief Judge while giving the guidelines noted that the practice directions were made pursuant to Section 6 subsection 6, Section 274 of the 1999 constitution as amended, Section 87 subsection 1 of the High Court of Lagos 2015 and other enabling legislation.

The remote hearings are to be by Zoom, Skype, or any other video communication approved by the court.

He added that the practice direction applies to new and urgent cases, pending cases involving urgent and time-bound applications such as bail hearings, fundamental human rights matters, rulings, judgments, and any other matter approved by the Chief Judge.

The Chief Judge noted that the objective of the practice direction is to ensure the use of suitable technology, just determination of proceedings, efficient use of available judicial resources to guarantee timely and efficient disposal of cases.

Notice of the remote hearings will be stated on the courts’ case list and the website of the judiciary and the same will be communicated to parties and their lawyers by email, WhatsApp, or any other electronic.

Apart from the preparation and conduct of remote heatings, the practice directions also provide for electronic filing and service of court processes, adoption of written addresses, and a notice of delivery of rulings and judgments.

The new guidelines will come into force on May 4, 2020.

See Documents Below: