Nasarawa Records Index Case Of COVID-19

Nasarawa State has recorded its index case of the coronavirus.

Governor Abdullahi Sule made the announcement on Tuesday morning at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

According to the governor, the index case is a young lady who came into the state from Kano state last week despite restrictions in both states.

She is now in isolation at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist hospital in Lafia where she is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, her family members who had refused that the lady be tested are now quarantined and samples were taken to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in Abuja for testing.

“Just yesterday, we had five tests that have been conducted for Nasarawa State. Four out of the five are the most important of them being the celebrated lady that ran away from Abuja and was isolated in Akwanga.

“The result came out yesterday and she is negative. I am happy to announce to you that she was negative. However, we are not that lucky. For the first time, we have a lady that tested in Kokona and she is positive.

“The lady actually travelled from Kano to come to Kokona and she was tested. After the test, it came out that she is positive. So it is sad for us and we have identified her as the first case of the positive case from the lady that travelled from Kano to Kokona,” he said.