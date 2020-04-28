NCDC Reopens Kano Testing Laboratory

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reopened the testing laboratory for COVID-19 in Kano State.

This was announced on Tuesday by the Director-General of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu via his official Twitter handle.

He also announced that testing will resume immediately while a second testing laboratory will be activated tomorrow, Wednesday, at Bayero University in Kano State.

“Thanks to incredible efforts of a joint Team from @NCDCgov @KNSMOH @aminukanoth & our partners, the #COVID19 lab at AKTH, Kano is back up & testing has resumed

“A 2nd lab at Bayero University Kano will be activated tomorrow.

“Not where we want to be yet, but will #keeppushing,” Ihekweazu tweeted.

The NCDC boss had earlier assured that the laboratory will resume operation soon as efforts were in place by NCDC, Kano laboratory scientists, among others.

He explained that the centre was earlier shut in the interest of the workers because it was contaminated and some workers were infected.

He added that the reopening of the centre involved collaborative efforts of NCDC workers who worked night and day to reactivate the laboratory.