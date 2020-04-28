NCDC To Commission Second Laboratory In Kano

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is set to commission another COVID-19 testing centre in Kano.

Director-General of the agency, Chikwe Ihekweazu, made the announcement through his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

While commending the support from NCDC’s partners and the joint team for their efforts, he revealed that the laboratory at AKTH in Kano is back up.

“Thanks to incredible efforts of a joint Team from & our partners, the #COVID-19 lab at AKTH, Kano is back up & testing has resumed at the 2nd lab at Bayero University Kano will be activated tomorrow, not where we want to be yet, but will #keeppushing”, he added.

See Tweet Below: