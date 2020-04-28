Nigeria’s Ajayi Humbled To Be Included In Championship Team

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, has described his inclusion in the English Football League Championship Team of the Season as humbling.

The Nigerian who plays for West Brom only teamed up with Slaven Bilic’s men last summer from Rotherham but has been a regular for the side, featuring in 35 domestic league outings this season.

Semi was included in the FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team, Championship Team of the Season alongside Super Eagles prospect, Ebere Eze who plays for Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

Semi who narrowly missed out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where Nigeria clinched the bronze medal, took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the feat.

“Humbled to have been included in the EFL Team of The Season So Far Thank you for all of your support this season,” the Baggies defender wrote on the social media platform.

The 26-year-old Nigerian netted five times for Bilic’s men this term before the halting of football activities in England due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

See Post Below: