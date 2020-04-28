PDP Faults Presidential Broadcast, Says Buhari Offered No Solution

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his Monday COVID-19 address noting that he offered no solution to protect Nigerians from the pandemic.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the main opposition party expressed disappointment that President Buhari did not offer any post lockdown stimulus to assist Nigerians in the private sector whose businesses had been crippled by the lockdown and are now faced with the burden of workers’ salaries and business refinancing.

They lamented that apart from the elementary lockdown and failed palliative distribution, President Buhari did not offer a decisive solution regarding the production of drugs, testing kits and management of equipment to safeguard Nigerians, despite the huge resources at the disposal of his administration.

“The party further described as saddening that President did not address the demands by Nigerians to end his administration’s political parochialism and engage competent hands, including indigenous researchers, equipment manufacturers, pharmaceutical, medical as well as virology experts to infuse homegrown therapeutic solutions in the overall effort.

“The party insists that had President heeded this demand by Nigerians at the onset of the pandemic, the situation would not have escalated to this frightening level with no solutions in sight.

“PDP, therefore, invites Nigerians to observe how countries like Senegal had effectively mobilised their indigenous medical researchers and manufacturers to produce low-cost quick testing kits as well as ventilators while investing massively in the production of drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” the statement read in part.

The party said it has completely lost faith in the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, demanding an immediate revamp of the task force. They also urged President Buhari to provide post-COVID lockdown stimulus to the private sector.

“The PDP demands an immediate reorganization of the PTF to eliminate political underlining and vest the responsibility on known experts to galvanize our public and private institutions for solutions.

“The PDP urged President Buhari to immediately rally efforts within the public and private sectors to provide post lockdown stimulus for the private sector while eliminating corruption to ensure the distribution of palliatives to target vulnerable citizens,” the added.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in his broadcast extended the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State by one week.

From next week Monday, the president said, the lockdown will be relaxed in the three states tonight curfews (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.).

The President also ordered the enforcement of a total lockdown in Kano State, with immediate effect.