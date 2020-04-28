Police Accused Of Attacking Ondo Midwife

Policemen have been accused of assaulting a health worker in Odo-Irele area of Ondo State who was called to rescue an emergency case of delivery in the hospital.

Channels Television gathered that the victim, Modupe Ajama, a registered Midwife was on her way to the hospital around 8 O’clock in the evening when she met four police checkpoints.

Ajama explained to them that she is a midwife and there is an emergency situation she was going to attend to at work, showing them her identity card.

She was released at the first, second and third checkpoints.

It was gathered that two officers at the fourth checkpoint were said to have thrown a log of wood at the motorcyclist while in motion, which made him lose control of the motorcycle and both of them fell and sustainable serious injuries.

READ ALSO: Niger Extends COVID-19 Lockdown By Two Weeks

The policemen were said to have fled the scene without attending to the wounded midwife and motorcyclist.

Unfortunately, the woman could not recognise those who attacked her because it was dark.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro revealed that those who attacked the woman were vigilante men and not the police.

He explained that when the motorcyclist sighted the vigilante men at a distance, he quickly made an attempt to turn back, thereby losing control and crashing into a ditch and sustaining injuries.